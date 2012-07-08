LONDON Second seeds Mike Bryan and Lisa Raymond beat Leander Paes and Elena Vesnina to win the Wimbledon mixed doubles title 6-3 5-7 6-4 on Sunday.

It was Raymond's second mixed title at the All England Club after she won it in 1999, playing with Sunday's opponent Paes.

The American duo recovered from being pegged back in the second set to close out the match under the bright Centre Court lights in two hours and four minutes.

It was Paes and Vesnina's second grand slam final defeat this year after they lost in the Australian Open to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Horia Tecau in January. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)