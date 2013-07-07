Daniel Nestor (L) of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning a point in their mixed doubles final tennis match against Bruno Soares of Brazil and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Daniel Nestor (L) of Canada serves, with his partner Kristina Mladenovic of France, to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Daniel Nestor (L) of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate defeating Bruno Soares of Brazil and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Bruno Soares of Brazil (R) and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. hold their runners-up trophies after being defeated by Daniel Nestor of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France in their in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Daniel Nestor (R) of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France hold their winners trophies after defeating Bruno Soares of Brazil and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

Daniel Nestor (R) of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France hold their winners trophies after defeating Bruno Soares of Brazil and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

LONDON Daniel Nestor and Kristina Mladenovic beat top seeds Bruno Soares and Lisa Raymond 5-7 6-2 8-6 to win the Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Sunday.

Canadian Nestor and Frenchwoman Mladenovic, the eighth seeds who were runners-up at last month's French Open, dropped the first set to the Brazilian and American pairing and saved two match points in the third set before claiming their first grand slam title together.

Wimbledon singles champion Marion Bartoli, a close friend of Mladenovic's, watched the match from the stands before heading off for the champions ball.

It was the 40-year-old Nestor's third grand slam mixed doubles title and he has also won eight major men's doubles crowns, including two at the All England Club, and the 2000 Olympic gold medal.

The 39-year-old Raymond has won four grand slam titles in women's doubles and seven in mixed, including last year's crown at Wimbledon in partnership with compatriot Mike Bryan who won the men's doubles title with his brother Bob on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)