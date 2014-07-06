Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia and Samantha Stosur of Australia celebrate after defeating Max Mirnyi of Belarus and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Max Mirnyi of Belarus and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan hold their runners-up trophies after being defeated by Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia and Samantha Stosur of Australia in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia and Samantha Stosur of Australia hold their winners trophies after defeating Max Mirnyi of Belarus and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Fifteenth seeds Samantha Stosur and Nenad Zimonjic claimed the mixed doubles title with a 6-4 6-2 win against 14th seeds Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan and Max Mirnyi of Belarus at Wimbledon on Sunday in the final match of the 2014 championships.

For Australian Stosur, who exited the women's single draw in the first round, it was a second Wimbledon title after she won in 2008 with Bob Bryan.

Zimonjic is part of Serbia's Davis Cup team and had earlier watched team mate Novak Djokovic claim the men's singles title before laying claim to some silverware of his own on Centre Court.

"This was kind of a feeling like playing the Davis Cup, watching Novak play and then being ready to step on the court," Zimonjic said.

(Reporting By Sam Holden)