LONDON Factbox on Britain's Andy Murray, who won his second Wimbledon title with a 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(2) win over Canada's Milos Raonic on Sunday.

BORN: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987

GRAND SLAM TITLES (3): U.S. Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013, 2016

EARLY LIFE

* A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre

* A talented all-round sportsman, turned down a promising career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at 15 to train in Barcelona.

TENNIS CAREER

* Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski, in 1997, to reach a grand slam final when he played in the 2008 showpiece match at the U.S. Open, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

* Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer.

* In 2011, reached the Australian Open final again but lost to Djokovic.

* In 2012, hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach. Became the first British man to reach the Wimbledon final since Bunny Austin in 1938. Lost to Federer.

* A few weeks later, avenged the loss when he beat Federer on the same All England Club Centre Court to win the gold medal at the London Olympics.

* Beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012 to win his first grand slam title, making him the first British man to win a major since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.

* Lost his third Melbourne Park final to Djokovic in 2013.

* Pulled out of the French Open with a back injury.

* Beat top seed Djokovic in the Wimbledon final to become the first British man to win the title since Perry in 1936.

* In June 2014 hired twice grand slam women's champion Amelie Mauresmo as his new coach after Lendl stood down in March.

* Advanced to his fourth Australian Open final in 2015 only to lose to Djokovic again.

* Won first titles on clay, at Madrid and Munich.

* Almost single-handedly took Britain to the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1978, then clinched their first title since 1936 with a singles victory against Belgium's David Goffin.

* Loses a fifth Australian Open final, again to Djokovic, in January 2016.

* In June 2016, becomes first British man since Bunny Austin in 1937 to reach the French Open final, where he is beaten by Djokovic. He has now reached the finals of all four majors.

* Wins third grand slam title, and second at Wimbledon, by beating Milos Raonic in the final, thus becoming the first British man since Fred Perry in the 1930s to win multiple singles titles at the grasscourt major.

PERSONAL LIFE

* Married long-term girlfriend Kim Sears in April 2015.

* Daughter Sofia born in February 2016

