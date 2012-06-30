Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Andy Murray survived a tension-soaked finish to his third-round Wimbledon clash with Marcos Baghdatis to beat the Cypriot as well as the clock and wrap up a 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 win on Saturday.

Murray had to get the match wrapped up before the 2300 local time deadline or he would have been forced to come back on Monday to finish it.

After securing a double break in the fourth set, the fourth seed eventually finished off his opponent at 2302 local time.

He had not had it all his own way, however, and struggled to get into gear, dropping the second set before romping away to set up a fourth-round clash with Croatian Marin Cilic.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)