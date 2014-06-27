Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain hits a return against Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Defending champion Andy Murray steamed into the last 16 of Wimbledon with another show of force on Friday, this time outclassing Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-3 6-2.

The home favourite, attempting to defend the title he won last year to become the first Briton to win the men's singles for 77 years, turned the late evening Centre Court duel into a one-sided romp.

Murray appeared to be toying with 27th seed Bautista Agut for most of the match and could even afford a third-set lapse when he dropped serve at 4-0.

The third seed has won his past 16 matches at the All England Club, beginning with his gold-medal run at the 2012 Olympics, and so far at this year's championships he has conceded a mere 19 games in three matches.

After such a spectacular run to the second week, Murray's only gripe was that his mother was not around to offer her support, opting instead to watch his brother Jamie's doubles win.

"It's a shame we were on at the same time because none of my family came to watch me. I am obviously number two son," the Scot joked.

His path might become more complicated in the next round against towering South African 20th seed Kevin Anderson.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by David Goodman)