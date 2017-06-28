Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queenâ€™s Club, London - June 20, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected during his first round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

The pressure Andy Murray feels at Wimbledon actually helps him concentrate better, the defending champion has said.

The 2013 and 2016 winner has struggled for consistency this year, failing to win any of his five clay events and making an early exit at the Queen's Club earlier this month.

Murray, who is the men's top seed at the All England Club this year, has won eight titles on grass and his Wimbledon win last July was the beginning of a dominant run that took him to the top of the rankings.

"I want to try and win here another time if I can and I think there is a good chance that I could do it if I prepare properly and play well," Murray told Sky Sports.

"I love playing on grass, it has been my most successful surface in my career and if I could get to three it would be a great achievement."

A third Wimbledon title will put Murray in a group that includes Briton Fred Perry, world number four Novak Djokovic and German great Boris Becker.

"It is nerve-racking, I get very nervous and I feel the pressure before Wimbledon every year," Murray said.

"There are more demands on your time than other times of the year, but I do feel like the pressure and the spotlight also makes me concentrate more. I do find it stressful but I think it helps me concentrate better."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)