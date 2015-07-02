Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the royal box on Court 1 after Andy Murray of Britain won his match against Robin Haase of Netherlands at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

LONDON Every fan visiting Wimbledon hopes to be lucky enough to walk out of the All England Club with more than just a memory of watching a tennis hero -- and Britain's royal family is no different.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles's wife, opted to shun her usual place in the Centre Court's Royal Box on Thursday to watch Andy Murray play his second-round match on Court One alongside Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook.

When she stood up to give the British number one a standing ovation for his command performance against Robin Haase, little did she know that seconds later she would be the proud owner of a sweaty Murray wristband.

"I heard that she was coming today. I saw her briefly after the match," the 2013 champion said.

"But the wristband actually hit the chairman of Wimbledon. He was there with her. Normally you see who catches it. Then the Duchess opened up her bag and my wristband was in there, so he obviously had given it to her," grinned the Scottish third seed.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)