Manchester United agree 75 million pound fee for Everton striker Lukaku
Manchester United have agreed a 75 million pound ($97 million) deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON Having conquered the Paris clay with her wrecking-ball groundstrokes, Jelena Ostapenko plans to up the aggression further as she pursues her Wimbledon campaign.
The Latvian, who shook up women's tennis when she won the title at Roland Garros last month, will wield her fearsome forehand against Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda in the second round on Wednesday.
Ostapenko already equalled her best showing at the All England Club with a see-saw 6-0 1-6 6-3 first round win over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich and is now looking to further refine her brutal game.
In Paris, she hit almost as many unforced errors (271) as cleanly hit winners (299) over the course of seven matches.
Those on the receiving end of those destructive groundstrokes might find it implausible, but Ostapenko says she will be taking the aggression levels up a notch as she looks to make further inroads on Wimbledon's slick turf.
"Just maybe to stay more aggressive and serve and return better, because it's very important on grass," she said when asked what she needs to do to adapt her game from clay.
Abanda, ranked 142 in the world, booked her spot in the second round with a straight sets win over Kurumi Nara.
Reporting by Toby Davis
LONDON England captain Joe Root endured a sticky start to his reign as his team spluttered to 82 for four at lunch on the opening day of the first test against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.
Defending world long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been ruled out of the Anniversary Games in London on July 9 with an ankle ligament injury but hopes to recover in time for the World Championships in August, the 30-year-old has said.