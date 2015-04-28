LONDON Factbox on Wimbledon prize money since 1968 after it was announced on Tuesday that each singles winner will receive 1.88 million pounds ($2.87 million) from a total prize fund of 26.75 million pounds at the 2015 event.

Total prize money for the tournament has risen seven percent from the 25 million pounds on offer in 2013.

Men's Singles Womens' Singles

Pounds Pounds

1968 2,000 750

1969 3,000 1,500

1970 3,000 1,500

1971 3,750 1,800

1972 5,000 3,000

1973 5,000 3,000

1974 10,000 7,000

1975 10,000 7,000

1976 12,500 10,000

1977 15,000 13,500

1978 19,000 17,100

1979 20,000 18,000

1980 20,000 18,000

1981 21,600 19,400

1982 41,667 37,500

1983 66,600 60,000

1984 100,000 90,000

1985 130,000 117,000

1986 140,000 126,000

1987 155,000 139,500

1988 165,000 148,500

1989 190,000 171,000

1990 230,000 207,000

1991 240,000 216,000

1992 265,000 240,000

1993 305,000 275,000

1994 345,000 310,000

1995 365,000 328,000

1996 392,500 353,000

1997 415,000 373,500

1998 435,000 391,500

1999 455,000 409,500

2000 477,500 430,000

2001 500,000 462,500

2002 525,000 486,000

2003 575,000 535,000

2004 602,500 560,500

2005 630,000 600,000

2006 655,000 625,000

2007 700,000 700,000*

2008 750,000 750,000

2009 850,000 850,000

2010 1,000,000 1,000,000

2011 1,100,000 1,100,000

2012 1,150,000 1,150,000

2013 1,600,000 1,600,000

2014 1,760,000 1,760,000

2015 1,880,000 1,880,000

NOTE: From 2007 Men and women earned the same

(Compiled by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)