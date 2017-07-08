No fanfare but Kerber at crunch time with Muguruza
LONDON It is rare that a world number one goes under the radar at Wimbledon and it has been even more strange in the case of Angelique Kerber, beaten finalist at the All England Club last year.
LONDON Sam Querrey needed a matter of minutes to book his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday when he polished off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after bad light had stopped play the day before.
Tsonga began the second instalment of the match serving at 5-6 in the fifth set and buckled on the eighth point after the resumption, going wide with a forehand to hand 24th seed American Querrey a 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5 victory in a match lasting almost three hours.
Frustrated 12th seed Tsonga thrashed a ball high over the Court Two stands after losing and Querrey sympathised.
"I've been in that situation before (coming out to serve to stay in a match) and it's tough," Querrey, who knocked out defending champion Novak Djokovic on his way to the quarter-finals last year, said after his short workout.
"After such a great match it was a bit of an anti-climax in the end, a bit of a bummer."
Tsonga was philosophical about his abrupt exit.
"That's just tennis," he said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)
LONDON Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney on Sunday rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will be the first Games to have an independent drugs testing authority (ITA) in place to deal with doping among competitors, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday.