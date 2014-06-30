Rain covers protect the courts as it rains at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Wimbledon logo is seen in raindrops as it rains at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rain stopped play on all courts at Wimbledon at 1230 GMT (01.30 p.m. BST) on Monday.

With grey skies looming over the All England Club on the second Monday of the tournament, a heavy downpour brought a halt to proceedings in southwest London.

On Centre Court the fourth round match between Alize Cornet and Eugenie Bouchard had to be suspended while the retractable roof was closed.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by David Goodman)