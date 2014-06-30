Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
LONDON Play resumed on all courts at Wimbledon at 1345GMT (2.45 p.m. BST) on Monday after a heavy rain shower sent players scurrying for cover.
Centre Court's retractable roof was closed to allow the women's fourth-round match between Alize Cornet and Eugenie Bouchard to resume sooner than on the rest of the courts.
The schedule had already been muddled by Saturday's rain, meaning several third round matches in the men's and women's singles were held over until Monday, which is traditionally last-16 day at the All England Club.
While the forecast for the next few days is favourable, further rain showers were possible in southwest London on Monday, organisers said.
(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by martyn Herman)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.