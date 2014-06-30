Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Alize Cornet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts to missing a point during her women's singles tennis match against Alize Cornet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Alize Cornet of France reacts to missing a point during her women's singles tennis match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Play resumed on all courts at Wimbledon at 1345GMT (2.45 p.m. BST) on Monday after a heavy rain shower sent players scurrying for cover.

Centre Court's retractable roof was closed to allow the women's fourth-round match between Alize Cornet and Eugenie Bouchard to resume sooner than on the rest of the courts.

The schedule had already been muddled by Saturday's rain, meaning several third round matches in the men's and women's singles were held over until Monday, which is traditionally last-16 day at the All England Club.

While the forecast for the next few days is favourable, further rain showers were possible in southwest London on Monday, organisers said.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by martyn Herman)