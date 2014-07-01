Milos Raonic of Canada reacts after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Milos Raonic found the perfect way to celebrate Canada Day, booking a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-1 7-6(4) 6-3 win against 10th seed Kei Nishikori on Tuesday.

The eighth-seeded Canadian became the first of his countrymen to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club in the professional era with a battling display against his Japanese opponent.

The Montenegro-born world number nine thumped down 35 aces to earn a contest on Wednesday against big-serving Australian Nick Kyrgios, shock victor over world No.1 Rafael Nadal.

Raonic’s victory matches his quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros last month. But he said he would put his celebrations on hold while he prepares to extend his run against the 19-year-old Australian wildcard Kyrgios on Wednesday

"Unfortunately, to this point there hasn't been as much Canadian success, especially on the singles side in the men's,” Raonic said.

He said he did take too much notice of Canadian records because he was after bigger prizes.

"It's about really about trying to become the best player in the world."

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Clare Lovell)