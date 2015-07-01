Tommy Haas of Germany serves during his match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a shot during his match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Milos Raonic almost matched the Wimbledon serving speed record against German veteran Tommy Haas as the Canadian powerhouse moved into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Raonic, a semi-finalist last year on the west London lawns, boomed down one delivery at 145mph, just short of the 148mph missile American Taylor Dent produced five years ago.

Despite his ferocious game he was still dragged into a fourth set by the injury-plagued 37-year-old former world number two who on Monday became the oldest man to win a Wimbledon singles match since Jimmy Connors in 1991.

Haas was completely overpowered for two sets but hit back before Raonic, who creamed down 28 aces, prevailed 6-0 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(4) on an oven-like Court One.

The popular German saved three consecutive match points at 5-6 in the fourth set as Raonic wobbled but another ace brought up three more in the tiebreak and this time Haas could not escape, Raonic sealing the win with a backhand pass.

More heavy firepower will definitely be on display when Raonic faces Australian trailblazer Nick Kyrgios in round three -- the player he subdued in last year's quarter-final.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)