Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
LONDON Laura Robson began the second week of Wimbledon looking to become the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals since 1984 but took just over 90 minutes to depart in tears as she was beaten in straight sets by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Monday.
Robson, 19, awoke to newspaper stories predicting fame, riches and good odds of a future grand slam title but in a ragged, error-strewn display she was dispatched 7-6(6), 7-5 by the big-serving 36th-ranked Kanepi who reached the quarter-finals for the second time.
Robson, seeking to become the first home woman quarter-finalist since Joe Durie 29 years ago, broke for a 5-4 lead in the first set but was loose again when serving for it and was outgunned in the tiebreak despite again having an early mini-break.
Robson, roared on by a packed Number One Court crowd desperately willing her on, Robson just could not find her touch with her normally destructive forehand and Kanepi broke for a 6-5 lead and, after seeing four match points saved, took a deserved victory on her fifth.
While Robson left the court crying tears of anger and frustration, Kanepi can look forward to a last-eight battle with Sabine Lisicki after the German upset top seed Serena Williams.
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.