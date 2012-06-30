LONDON As Andy Roddick walked off Wimbledon's Centre Court after his third-round defeat by David Ferrer on Saturday, he blew a kiss and waved to the crowd in a manner which suggested the three-times runner-up might not be returning.

The 29-year-old American's 12th bid to win the grass court title had ended in failure but the former world number one was adamant that he had not made any decisions about his future.

"No," he told a news conference when he was repeatedly prodded to give a definitive answer to the question of whether he would be back at Wimbledon next year.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion said he was happy with the way he played in his 2-6 7-6 6-4 6-3 defeat by seventh seed Ferrer.

"I thought I played well," Roddick said. "I had one really good look at a forehand on a set point in the second set, just clipped the tape. That was a big, big turning point there."

Roddick, who won the Eastbourne warm-up tournament, said he felt better coming out of this tournament than he had for a while and was looking forward to coming back to Wimbledon next month for the Olympics.

"I'm excited," he said. "If I can kind of maintain the form that I've had it's going to be uncomfortable (for the others as) I don't think I'm going to be seeded."

Roddick said he still enjoyed his job.

"Being a tennis player is a tough thing," he said. "To kind of keep a certain level for a really long time, it's not easy.

"I'm proud that I've been very dedicated to my craft. There aren't many days when I go to sleep wondering if I could have done more as far as preparation or work or effort.."

Roddick found support from his compatriot Mardy Fish, who reached the fourth round by beating Belgian David Goffin on Saturday.

"I think he'll go down as one of the best grass court players to ever play," Fish said. "Certainly could be one of the best grass court players to never win Wimbledon. I'm assuming he'll come back."

Fish described Roddick as the leader of American men's tennis.

"He was the alpha male in our generation, certainly the biggest name by a good distance. He handled the burden of the pressure and the expectation for 10 years.

"Unbelievably consistent. Doesn't get enough credit for it. He finished in the top 10 in the world eight straight years. Pretty amazing." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)