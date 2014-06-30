Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
LONDON Lucie Safarova became the first player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday when she walloped 175th ranked qualifier Tereza Smitkova 6-0 6-2 in an all-Czech showdown.
For the first time in the professional era, four women from the Czech Republic reached the last 16 of a grand slam and Safarova could be joined in the last eight by compatriots Barbora Zahlavova Strycova and 2011 champion Petra Kvitova, who are in fourth round action later on Monday.
Safarova, seeded 23rd, needed just 48 minutes to end Smitkova's bid to become the lowest-ranked woman to reach the quarter-finals.
She will next meet either Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska or Ekaterina Makarova of Russia for a place in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by John O'Brien)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.