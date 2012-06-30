Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON After creating one of the biggest shocks in living memory, Lukas Rosol's reward for his victory over Rafa Nadal is a third round clash against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wimbledon's Court 12.

The Czech bruiser battered Nadal's hopes of winning a third Wimbledon title on Thursday, but will now have to prove he can shine out of the limelight.

"When the guy's firing missiles left and right, going for broke, I think it's one of those days," women's world number one Maria Sharapova said about Rosol's heavy hitting display against Nadal.

Nadal's defeat opened up the draw for Britain's Andy Murray who now knows he will not have to face any of the world's top three on his route to the final.

The world number four faces Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis, who beat Murray at Wimbledon in 2006 on his way to the semi-final.

In the women's draw, four-times winner Serena Williams faces China's Zheng Jie.

