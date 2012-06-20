Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON Champion Novak Djokovic and French Open winner Maria Sharapova were named as top seeds for Wimbledon as the grasscourt grand slam mostly followed the rankings to draw up the list for the championships that begin on Monday.

In the men's side, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray completed the top four while defending women's champion Petra Kvitova was seeded forth.

Serena Williams was seeded sixth but her sister Venus, champion five times in southwest London, will be the one player the majority of the seeds will want to avoid as she missed out on a top 32 placing since she is currently ranked 55th.

Rising talent Bernard Tomic was the main beneficiary of Wimbledon's policy to take grasscourt form into consideration and the Australian was bumped up to 20th seed from his world ranking of 27.

Three-times men's runner-up Andy Roddick squeezed into the seedings following the withdrawal of world number 15 Frenchman Gael Monfils through injury. The American, ranked 33rd, was named as the 30th seed.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by John O'Brien)