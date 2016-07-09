Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Professional-era records held by Serena Williams after she beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.
* By winning a 22nd grand slam title, the American drew level with Steffi Graf at the top the standings
* At 34, she is the oldest woman to win a major
* She has won nine grand slam titles since turning 30. Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova won three majors each after turning 30.
* She has the longest winning span between majors, 16 years 10 months between 1999 U.S. Open and 2016 Wimbledon. (Chris Evert, Navratilova and Graf had 12-year spans)
* Tops the prize money list with more than $80 million. Maria Sharapova is next on the list with $36.8 million.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.