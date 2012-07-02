Maria Sharapovaof Russia hits a return to Sabine Lisicki of Germany during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Maria Sharapovaof Russia serves to Sabine Lisicki of Germany during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts in the first set during her women's singles tennis match against Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Maria Sharapovaof Russia hits a return to Sabine Lisicki of Germany during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany reacts to breaking the serve of Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Maria Sharapova's hopes of winning a second Wimbledon title were shattered on Monday as the world number one was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-3 by Germany's Sabine Lisicki in the fourth round.

The world number 15 had top seed Sharapova on the back foot early in the first set, forcing her into a string of uncharacteristic errors, and did not let up until she had gained revenge for her semi-final defeat by the Russian last year.

Lisicki, who had complained about her second-round opponent Bojana Jovanovski's grunting, was forced to endure Sharapova's loud wails, but kept her concentration to break the French Open champion decisively in the 10th game of the first set.

She broke again early in the second and closed it out, converting her third match point with an ace.

"It is just unbelievable for me, I'm just so happy," Lisicki said after falling to her knees with both fists clenched in celebration.

"I have lost my three previous meetings with her. I just went for my shots...

"I am a fighter too and I fight to last point. I'm getting better with each match."

The German will play either her compatriot Angelique Kerber or Belgian Kim Clijsters in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)