City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON Maria Sharapova hit top gear under a closed Centre Court roof at a rain-hit Wimbledon as she won 11 games on the trot to cruise past American Alison Riske 6-3 6-0 to reach the fourth round on Saturday.
The fifth seed, bidding for a French Open-Wimbledon double, made a shaky start as she was broken by Riske in the first game but soon found her rhythm.
Sharapova, who exited in the second round last year, showed her class by producing scorching passing shots against a net-charging Riske and has now lost only seven games in three matches.
She will continue her bid to win a second Wimbledon title against either German ninth seed Angelique Kerber or Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.