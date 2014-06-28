Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after defeating Alison Riske of the U.S. in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Alison Riske of the U.S. during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Maria Sharapova hit top gear under a closed Centre Court roof at a rain-hit Wimbledon as she won 11 games on the trot to cruise past American Alison Riske 6-3 6-0 to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

The fifth seed, bidding for a French Open-Wimbledon double, made a shaky start as she was broken by Riske in the first game but soon found her rhythm.

Sharapova, who exited in the second round last year, showed her class by producing scorching passing shots against a net-charging Riske and has now lost only seven games in three matches.

She will continue her bid to win a second Wimbledon title against either German ninth seed Angelique Kerber or Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Pritha Sarkar)