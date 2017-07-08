No fanfare but Kerber at crunch time with Muguruza
LONDON It is rare that a world number one goes under the radar at Wimbledon and it has been even more strange in the case of Angelique Kerber, beaten finalist at the All England Club last year.
Here's a look at the form and previous records of Swiss Roger Federer and Mischa Zverev of Germany ahead of their third- round match on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
The Swiss is one of the favourites to seal his eighth Wimbledon this year after winning the Australian Open. Federer followed up his victory in Melbourne with titles in Indian Wells and Miami, then skipped the entire claycourt season to focus on his preparations for SW19.
He was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title without dropping a set.
The 35-year-old has reached the third round without dropping a set this week.
27-Mischa Zverev (Germany)
An old-school serve and volley player, Zverev is bidding to reach the fourth round of the championships for the first time in six appearances.
World number 30 Zverev has improved significantly since 2015, when he was outside the top 1000 in the world rankings.
The German, however, has had a hard time in previous meetings with Federer, failing to win a single set in four encounters.
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)
LONDON It is rare that a world number one goes under the radar at Wimbledon and it has been even more strange in the case of Angelique Kerber, beaten finalist at the All England Club last year.
LONDON Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney on Sunday rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will be the first Games to have an independent drugs testing authority (ITA) in place to deal with doping among competitors, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday.