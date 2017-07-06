LONDON Here's a look at the form and previous records of Austria's Dominic Thiem and Frenchman Gilles Simon ahead of their second- round match at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

8-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

The 23-year-old Austrian capped an impressive claycourt season with a second consecutive French Open semi-final appearance but struggled on grass ahead of this year's championship.

Thiem lost to Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round at Halle before suffering another shock defeat to Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan at the same stage in Antalya.

Thiem, who is bidding to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time, will arrive on Court One full of confidence having defeated his opponent Simon twice earlier this year.

Gilles Simon (France)

The 32-year-old Frenchman reached the quarter-finals two years ago but few expect him to repeat the feat this year.

Simon lost his first round matches at Halle and Stuttgart and has failed to reach final four on tour this calendar year.

The world number 36, however, can take positives from his first round victory over Chilean Nicolas Jarry, where he broke his opponent's serve three time win in straight sets.

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)