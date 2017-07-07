Rooney at Everton for transfer talks
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
Facts and figures ahead of Friday's third-round clash between Britain's Heather Watson and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon:
Watson Azarenka
Head-to-head 0 4
WTA world ranking 102 683
Age 25 27
Height 1.70 metres 1.83 metres
Plays Righthanded Righthanded
2017 win-loss record 20-14 3-1
2017 WTA singles record 0 0
LONDON If Angelique Kerber hopes to become the first German to win the Wimbledon title since Steffi Graf in 1996, she will have to draw up an emergency game plan as she cannot afford to keep flirting with danger as she did against American outsider Shelby Rogers.
LONDON Poland's ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska recovered from a slow start to beat injury-troubled Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the last 16.