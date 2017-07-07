Rooney at Everton for transfer talks
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
A look at 2017 records of Britain's Heather Watson and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus ahead of their third round match at Wimbledon on Friday:
HEATHER WATSON (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)
Wimbledon: beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-0 6-4 in the second round
Eastbourne: lost to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-2 3-6 7-5 in the semi-finals
Birmingham: lost to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 5-7 6-3 in the first round
Nottingham: lost to Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 in the first round
Biel: lost to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 7-6(2) 6-2 in the first round
Monterrey: lost to Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals
Miami: lost to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-1 in the first round
Indian Wells: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-4 6-4 in the second round
Acapulco: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 7-5 in the second round
Australian Open: lost to Jennifer Brady (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(3) 10-8
VICTORIA AZARENKA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)
Wimbledon: beat Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-3 in the second round
Mallorca: lost to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-1 6-3 in the second round
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
LONDON If Angelique Kerber hopes to become the first German to win the Wimbledon title since Steffi Graf in 1996, she will have to draw up an emergency game plan as she cannot afford to keep flirting with danger as she did against American outsider Shelby Rogers.
LONDON Poland's ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska recovered from a slow start to beat injury-troubled Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the last 16.