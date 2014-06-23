Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
LONDON Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur's unhappy union with Wimbledon continued on Monday as the Australian became the highest seed to fall by the wayside on the opening day, going down 6-3 6-4 against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer.
Cheered on by compatriot and four-time grand slam champion Kim Clijsters from the stands, Wickmayer dominated play from the baseline to leave the 17th seed chasing shadows on a warm and sunny day at southwest London.
The result condemned Stosur to her sixth first-round exit at the grasscourt major, a tournament where she has failed to progress beyond the third round in 12 visits.
"(I'm) pretty annoyed about it, to be honest. I don't have an answer because I do feel I played well," the 30-year-old Australian said.
"That's that. I still think I'm a good enough player to get through first rounds here, and for whatever reasons it's not happening. It sucks."
Wickmayer will next face Croatia's Ana Konjuh for a place in the third round.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.