Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
SYDNEY Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.
The 33-year-old was hampered by the injury during her fourth round loss to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros earlier this month.
Stosur returned to Australia for treatment for what was initially thought to be a soft tissue injury but tests revealed the stress fractures, News Ltd media said.
The world number 34 has already withdrawn from the June 23-July 1 Eastbourne tournament, which she had entered to prepare for the grasscourt grand slam, the report said.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.