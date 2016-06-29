Rampant Man City batter West Ham
Manchester City revived their faint title hopes with an attacking masterclass against West Ham United, inflicting a bruising 4-0 defeat on their beleaguered opponents at the London Stadium on Wednesday.
LONDON Austrian tyro Dominic Thiem took sweet revenge on unseeded Florian Mayer at Wimbledon on Wednesday, dodging the showers to dispatch the veteran German 7-5 6-4 6-4 in just over 1-1/2 hours of cut-and-thrust tennis.
Mixing his trademark power ground strokes with drop shots and deft touches at the net, the 22-year-old number eight seed broke his opponent once in each set in a first-round match that was twice interrupted by rain.
Mayer, 32, beat the Austrian in their last grass court encounter -- the semi-finals of the Halle tournament earlier this month, which the German went on to win.
Thiem wrapped things up on his first match point when Mayer hit a service return long, the Austrian having benefited earlier in the game from a service ace that Hawkeye showed had just clipped the centre line.
(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
LONDON England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.