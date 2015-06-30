Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts during his match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON An abdomen injury that scuppered Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's Wimbledon warm-up plans stood up to the test of a five-set battle as he reached the second round with a nerve-jangling 7-6(8) 6-7(3) 6-4 3-6 6-2 win over Gilles Muller.

The French 13th seed was a no-show at Den Bosch, Halle and Nottingham but the lack of preparation did little to dim his desire as he traded blows for almost four hours in sweltering conditions with the left-hander from Luxembourg.

The 30 degrees Celsius heat that had turned the sunken Court Two into a suffocating sauna was not to everyone's liking, with one female spectator tipping a bottle of water over her head to keep cool.

For Tsonga, however, the hottest day of the year in London was the least of his worries.

"The weather was good to play tennis. Was not too humid. Was okay for me," said Tsonga, twice a semi-finalist at the All England Club.

"In Australia we play (in) 42 degrees on court. We will see if it's going to be 42. But for the moment, it's not 42. We can play tennis."

What was worrying for Tsonga, though, was his inability to penetrate Muller's serve.

Six break points went begging in the first set and none emerged in the second set that Muller snatched on a tiebreak, before Tsonga finally broke the deadlock in the fifth game of third.

The Frenchman's relief was shortlived, however. Muller broke for the first time in the second game of the fourth and that blow was enough to stretch the match into a decider.

But Muller, who has climbed back to 44th in the rankings after dropping to 374th only 18 months ago, finally ran out of puff as he lost five of the last six games to surrender his Wimbledon challenge.

"I thought it's going to be difficult, and it was," said Tsonga, who hurled down 38 aces en route to setting up a second-round date with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

"He's a very good player, especially on grass and indoors. He likes that kind of surface.

"Today he shows that he's able to play really good tennis."

