Rafael Nadal of Spain serves the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the Halle Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON Being neither "arrogant" nor "crazy", Rafa Nadal is refusing to think about a third Wimbledon title ahead of his first-round match against Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci on Tuesday.

Having won a record seventh French Open title at the start of the month by beating his great rival Novak Djokovic in the final, the Spaniard could be forgiven for allowing his thoughts to wander to the possibility of another title in southwest London.

"I'm very happy the way things went the last couple of months, since the beginning of the season," he told reporters.

"Thinking about winning another title here in Wimbledon is arrogant and crazy. That's something I cannot think about."

Britain's Andy Murray follows Nadal on to Centre Court as he begins his latest attempt to win a maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon against Nikolay Davydenko, while in the women's competition, champion Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams are both in action.

"I think after Wimbledon, it changed everything as a player," Kvitova said ahead of her first-round clash against Uzbekistan's Akgul Amanmuradova which will open the Centre Court programme.

"(In) the tournaments after, the players want to beat me for sure."

