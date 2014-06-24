Rafael Nadal of Spain adjusts his hat during a practice session before the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON World No.1 Rafael Nadal will begin his Wimbledon campaign against Slovakian Martin Klizan on Centre Court on Tuesday hoping to ease the painful memories of his past two years in southwest London.

After a second-round defeat to Lukas Rosol in 2012, Nadalwas dumped out by Belgian Steve Darcis in his first match last year, but the two-time former champion, who has lost three of his past four matches on grass, is confident history will not repeat itself once again.

"I am going to try to play with the best attitude that Ihave," the Spaniard said.

"I am practising that way, very positive every moment, playing my best in every moment, working in the things that I really believe that I need to work to play well here. I am feeling better this year than last couple years, seriously."

Nadal follows German Sabine Lisicki on Centre Court after last year’s women's singles runner-up was given the honour of opening proceedings on what is traditionally known as ladies day, in the absence of the now retired 2013 champion Marion Bartoli.

The No.19 seed comes up against Israel’s Julia Glushko, while top seed Serena Williams, who was defeated by Lisicki 12 months ago, faces U.S. compatriot Anna Tatishvili in the third match on Centre Court.

Seven-time champion Roger Federer, who was knocked out by Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round last year, faces experienced Italian Paolo Lorenzi on Court One.

Waiting in the wings on Court One is Maria Sharapova. Freshfrom her French Open victory, the Russian meets home favourite Samantha Murray.

