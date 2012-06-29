Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Heather Watson of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Britain's Heather Watson bowed out of Wimbledon to whoops and cheers on Friday as the home hope's fairytale run was ended in clinical fashion 6-0 6-2 by world number three Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

Ranked 103rd in the world, Watson had captured the nation's attention by becoming the first British woman to reach the third round at Wimbledon in a decade but a more aggressive style which had brought success this week proved ineffective against an accurate and controlled Radwanska.

"She's number three in the world for a reason. She didn't miss," Watson told reporters. "I think I tried to do too much and then I tried to do too little. I just wasn't getting it right today."

Each rare Watson winner was heartily cheered by a Wimbledon crowd desperately trying to stifle an exit which rapidly appeared on the cards after Radwanska, twice a Wimbledon quarter-finalist, raced to take the first set in 24 minutes.

A looping forehand sent wide early in the second set saw Watson pass up the chance of a much-needed break before the 20-year-old Briton finally held serve in the match's 10th game to make it 3-1 and prompt the loudest cheers of the day.

Too eager to impose herself on an opponent ranked 100 places above her, though, Watson was soon left banging her head with her racket in frustration as too many returns went sailing beyond the baseline and a wayward backhand allowed Radwanksa to break and seal the match at the second time of asking.

For Watson, whose first-round victory against Iveta Benesova this year made her the first British woman to win on Centre Court since 1985, the Wimbledon crowd and a cheque for around 30,000 pounds in prize money both leave reasons to smile.

"Again, they (the crowd) were absolutely amazing throughout the whole match. I was getting support 6-0, 3-0 down. It was good," Watson said, admitting that she had just about held her emotions together until she had walked off court.

"I think getting through that first match on Centre Court was huge for me. I really felt the crowd this year more than the others because I've come through. I just love the feeling. I want it more. I can't wait till next year."

