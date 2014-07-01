Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Tommy Robredo of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka set up a mouth-watering Wimbledon quarter-final showdown with fellow Swiss Roger Federer after edging past 19th seed Feliciano Lopez 7-6(5) 7-6(7) 6-3 on Tuesday.

The fifth seed had complained about his punishing schedule before the match but was efficiency itself as he won the pivotal points to snatch the first two sets on tiebreaks on the bowl-like Court Two.

Spanish left-hander Lopez, a regular in the second week of Wimbledon, lost seemed to lose composure in the third set as Wawrinka moved into his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The 29-year-old's clash with Davis Cup team mate Federer will be his third match in three days after his progress was clogged by weekend rain that made a mess of the schedule.

(Editing by Martyn herman)