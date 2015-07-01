Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland waves to fans after winning his match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Stan Wawrinka moved seamlessly into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday, wasting little energy to secure a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over Victor Estrella Burgos in the evening sunshine on Court One.

The French Open champion and winner of two of the last six grand slams strolled off court after a volleyed put-away clinched victory in an hour and 31 minutes.

The fourth-seeded Swiss has only once reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon, losing to compatriot Roger Federer last year, and will face Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the third round on Friday.

Dominican Estrella Burgos, who had never won back-to-back matches on grass, was broken once at the tail-end of each set.

"He's a tough player," Wawrinka told the BBC. "I didn't know exactly what to expect, but I'm happy to get through in three sets. There are a lot of things I would like to be doing better but it's important to get through."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)