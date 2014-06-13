Russia's Vera Zvonareva reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Taylor Townsend of the U.S celebrates after winning her women's singles match against Alize Cornet of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON Rising American talent Taylor Townsend and former world number two Vera Zvonareva have been handed wildcards into the women's draw at Wimbledon, officials said on Friday.

Eighteen-year-old Townsend has been rewarded for an encouraging run to the third round of the French Open on her grand slam debut last month. Since the start of the year she has climbed more than 150 places in the rankings to 150th.

Russian Zvonareva reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010 but since then she has been plagued by illness and injury, forcing her out of the tour for 18 months.

Now ranked 559th, the 29-year-old made her comeback earlier this year but was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open.

Wimbledon starts on June 23.

