Jun 27, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Venus Williams (USA) waves to the crowd as she leaves the court after her match against Donna Vekic (CRO) on day one of the 2016 The Championships Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON They were the unranked pair facing the number 11 seeds from Slovenia, but it was clear who were the main attractions.

Cries of "We love you, Serena" and "We love you, Venus" rang out as the Williams sisters swept on to Wimbledon's packed Court No.3 to a rapturous reception on Thursday.

The first-round doubles match wasn't quite as one-sided as the crowd, but the Americans' fearsome hitting proved too much for experienced pair Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik and they ran out 7-5 6-3 winners.

Serena, 34, and 36-year-old Venus have five Wimbledon doubles titles but their focus is on singles.

They are nevertheless aiming for a fourth doubles gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August, after winning at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Games.

(Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by Clare Lovell)