Venus Williams of the U.S. (R) and her partner Serena Williams of the U.S. hold their trophies after defeating Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic in their women's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in... REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Serena Williams capped off yet another successful day at Wimbledon for America's premier tennis family as she followed up her singles triumph by winning the doubles title with sister Venus on Saturday.

Six and a half hours after lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the fifth time, Serena teamed up with her 32-year-old sibling to down Czech sixth seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 7-5 6-4.

Venus, a first-round loser in singles, fired an ace to complete the 78-minute victory on a floodlit arena just 10 minutes before the 11pm (2200 GMT) cut-off time for Centre Court play.

It was a fifth All England Club doubles title for the duo, and 13th overall.

After watching Serena, 30, win her three-set battle against Agnieszka Radwanska in the singles, Venus was delighted to play an active role on court and at one point produced a stunning volley despite falling on to her bottom.

"I felt I played a match with her earlier so I felt like it was my second match too," a beaming Venus said after accepting the doubles trophy in the Royal Box. "It was a great day for all of us."

"If anyone knows what that (winning the singles and doubles here on the same day) feels like, it's me. It's an amazing feeling." (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)