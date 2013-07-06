Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to win a grand slam title when she and Peng Shuai beat Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 7-6(1) 6-1 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Saturday.
Hsieh and China's Peng, the eighth seeds, took the first set in a tiebreak and romped through the second against their 12th-seeded Australian opponents to claim their first grand slam crown.
Peng is the third Chinese to win a grand slam doubles title.
It was the third time Dellacqua finished runner-up in a women's doubles final at a grand slam. However, she did win the 2011 French Open mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.