MELBOURNE List of leading women's grand slam singles title winners in the professional era after Serena Williams surpassed Steffi Graf by winning the Australian Open on Saturday.

Serena Williams (United States) 23

Steffi Graff (Germany) 22

Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 18

Chris Evert (U.S.) 18

Margaret Court (Australia) 11 *

Monica Seles (U.S) 9

Billie Jean King (U.S.) 8 **

* Court leads overall with 24 grand slam titles but won 13 of her titles before the professional era

** King won a total of 12 grand slam singles titles, four of them before the professional era

