Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after defeating Melinda Czink of Hungary in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Four-times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams sailed effortlessly into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday with a crisply efficient 6-1 6-4 victory over Hungarian qualifier Melinda Czink.

Serena launched the match with three devastating aces in the first game and then kept firing them down at a demoralised Czink, who could do nothing against the mighty Williams firepower.

Shaking off her disappointing first round loss in the French Open, Serena looked razor sharp this time, moving crosscourt with effortless ease and serving a total of 10 aces.

The second set was more closely fought but one break in the ninth game was enough to secure Serena a clash in the next round with 2008 Wimbledon semi-finalist Zheng Jie of China.

