Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
CARLSBAD, California Victoria Azarenka, who lost in the Carlsbad Open final to Sam Stosur on Sunday, has pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a lower back injury, the tournament announced.
The world number two had been playing in her first tournament since Wimbledon, where she was forced to pull out of her second round match due to knee and hip injuries.
"I'm so disappointed that I can't make it to Toronto as I added it to my schedule knowing what an important event it is," said Azarenka.
The tournament begins on Monday.
(Reporting by Matt Cronin; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.