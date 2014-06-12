Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Top seed Ana Ivanovic breezed into the quarter-finals of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham, England with a 6-1 6-1 victory over American Lauren Davis on Thursday but second seed Samantha Stosur was knocked out.
Ivanovic was joined in the quarter-finals by third seed Sloane Stephens and number four Kirsten Flipkens, who beat American Alison Riske 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-1 and Canadian Aleksandra Wozniak 1-6 7-5 6-4 respectively, but defending champion Daniela Hantuchova lost.
In the first game Serb Ivanovic trailed 0-40 on serve but that proved to a minor blip as the former French Open winner unleashed 28 winners in a dominant display.
"I just felt the ball really good, I timed it well," the 26-year-old told reporters. "I knew she's a player who stays low in the grass and it can work well sometimes so I really tried to stretch her and come forward."
Ivanovic's main rival at the grasscourt event was expected to be Stosur but the 2009 U.S. Open champion went down 2-6 6-2 6-2 against fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua.
Dellacqua next meets 43-year-old Japanese Kimiko Date-Krumm who proved age is just a number as she beat seventh seed Hantuchova 6-4 6-0.
"She was hitting lines, moving well, coming to the net, serving unbelievably well," Hantuchova said. "I thought I was always going to have chances on her serve but today just everything went her way".
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.