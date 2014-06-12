Ana Ivanovic of Serbia reacts after winning her women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Top seed Ana Ivanovic breezed into the quarter-finals of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham, England with a 6-1 6-1 victory over American Lauren Davis on Thursday but second seed Samantha Stosur was knocked out.

Ivanovic was joined in the quarter-finals by third seed Sloane Stephens and number four Kirsten Flipkens, who beat American Alison Riske 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-1 and Canadian Aleksandra Wozniak 1-6 7-5 6-4 respectively, but defending champion Daniela Hantuchova lost.

In the first game Serb Ivanovic trailed 0-40 on serve but that proved to a minor blip as the former French Open winner unleashed 28 winners in a dominant display.

"I just felt the ball really good, I timed it well," the 26-year-old told reporters. "I knew she's a player who stays low in the grass and it can work well sometimes so I really tried to stretch her and come forward."

Ivanovic's main rival at the grasscourt event was expected to be Stosur but the 2009 U.S. Open champion went down 2-6 6-2 6-2 against fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua.

Dellacqua next meets 43-year-old Japanese Kimiko Date-Krumm who proved age is just a number as she beat seventh seed Hantuchova 6-4 6-0.

"She was hitting lines, moving well, coming to the net, serving unbelievably well," Hantuchova said. "I thought I was always going to have chances on her serve but today just everything went her way".

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)