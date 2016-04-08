Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber eased past nemesis Irina-Camelia Begu with a 6-2 6-3 victory on Friday that put her into the semi-finals of the Volvo Car Open clay court event in South Carolina.
Defending champion Kerber will next face seventh-seeded American Sloane Stephens, who battled past 18-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina, the 14th seed, 6-1 5-7 7-5 in two hours 24 minutes.
The top-seeded German had lost two of three encounters with the big-hitting Begu last year and was 2-2 overall against the Romanian in career head-to-head meetings.
"I was trying to focus on myself because it's always tough to play against her. Sometimes you lose your rhythm against her, so that's what I was focussing on," Kerber said in an on-court interview.
"Just trying to go for it, move good on clay and just win the match because I remember the last match against her, I lost!" added the German, who fell to Begu on clay in Rome after losing to her at the 2015 Australian Open.
Begu did not appear to be at her best following a difficult Round of 16 clash against Monica Puig which was decided by a third set tie-break under the lights on Thursday.
The Romanian was loose with her groundstrokes, amassing 35 unforced errors to only nine by Kerber, who did not face a single break point in the 72-minute match.
Later quarter-finals have fifth-seeded Italian Sara Errani facing Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, and Laura Siegemund of Germany taking on Russian Elena Vesnina.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.