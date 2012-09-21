Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
Teenager Laura Robson scaled new heights when she became Britain's first woman to reach a WTA singles final for 22 years after beating Romania's Sorana Cirstea in Guangzhou.
Robson won 6-4 6-2 to set up a final against Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh.
Jo Durie was the last British woman to reach a main tour final in 1990 at Newport, United States.
Sara Gomer was the last British woman to win a WTA singles title, in 1988.
Robson has been tipped for great things since winning the Wimbledon junior singles title as a 14-year-old and this year has begun delivering on her undoubted potential, climbing to 74 in the WTA world rankings.
She won a silver medal in mixed doubles with Andy Murray at the London Olympics last month and followed that with two huge scalps at the U.S. Open where she beat former champion Kim Clijsters and former French Open champion Li Na.
The London-based 18-year-old also reached the semi-finals in Palermo in July.
(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.