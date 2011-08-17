Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
MASON, Ohio World number one Caroline Wozniacki suffered a shock second-round loss to 19-year-old American Christina McHale at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.
With golf sensation and friend Rory McIlroy in attendance, the Danish top seed never looked close to her best and lacked winning shots as she fell 6-4 7-5 to the 76th ranked McHale.
The defeat was the first time Wozniacki lost to an opponent outside the top 75 since 2009 and extends a worrying spell of form for the Dane.
Wozniacki, who suffered early round exits in her last two tournaments, handed victory to McHale with an awfully-timed stroke which looped way over the baseline.
The 21-year-old heads to the U.S. Open later this month in search of her first grand slam title.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.