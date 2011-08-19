Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Samantha Stosur of Australia during their quarter final round match of the 2011 Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

MASON, Ohio Maria Sharapova marched into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open after crushing Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-2 Friday to set up a last four meeting with fellow Russian Vera Zvonareva.

Sharapova dominated from the start of the 72-minute match against world number 10 Stosur, who lost in last week's Toronto Cup final to Serena Williams.

The Russian, who advanced to her sixth semi-final in 12 tournaments this year, is now projected to return to the top five when the new rankings are released Monday.

"I played a really great match and did many good things today which caused her trouble," Sharapova told reporters.

"I was aggressive; I didn't give her much time to do things that she likes to do when she plays well. I felt like I controlled most of the points."

Sharapova now comes up against a familiar foe in compatriot Zvonareva after the world number two claimed a 6-3 7-6 victory over Slovak Daniela Hantuchova.

In another quarter-final, Germany's Andrea Petkovic defeated Russian Nadia Petrova 7-5 6-1 and will meet either China's Peng Shuai or Serbia's Jelena Jankovic.

