Fired-up Mourinho renews battle with Conte's Chelsea
LONDON By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
Serena Williams will miss next week's Qatar Open because of the flu, she said on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive tournament the world number one misses due to illness.
Williams, a finalist at the 2013 tournament where she lost in three sets to Victoria Azarenka, was the top seed at the Feb. 21-27 tournament in Doha.
"I unfortunately have to withdraw from the Qatar Total Open as I have come down with the flu and do not feel 100 percent," Williams said in a statement released by tournament organisers.
"I need to take this time to recover but I do look forward to returning to Doha and seeing my fans soon."
The 34-year-old American announced last week that she would miss the ongoing Dubai Championships with the flu.
Williams has not played a competitive match since she was stunned in the Australian Open final by German Angelique Kerber.
The world number one's withdrawal comes as another blow to tournament organisers after Maria Sharapova pulled out with an arm injury.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
MANAMA Fernando Alonso will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix, the most glamorous race on the Formula One calendar, to compete in the Indianapolis 500 on the same weekend in May, McLaren said on Wednesday.