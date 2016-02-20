Soccer - Marquinhos, Silva to miss PSG vs Guingamp
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva when they host En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.
DUBAI Italy's Sara Errani thrashed Czech Barbora Strycova 6-0 6-2 to win the Dubai Tennis Championship final on Saturday.
Former French Open runner-up Errani has fallen to 22nd in the WTA rankings after a slump but showed she is rediscovering her best form with a dominant display as she claimed her ninth title.
"It's been a tough week and I'm really happy for me, my team and my family and friends," she told the WTA website.
Despite the gulf in class, Errani struggled to close out the match when leading 5-1 in the second set, finally completing the job in the next game on her fifth match point.
Next week sees the men take centre stage in Dubai as world number one Novak Djokovic returns to action for the first time since winning the Australian Open last month.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva when they host En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.
SHANGHAI It is hard to imagine Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda being too happy about losing money, but there is one wager he must have been delighted to lose at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.